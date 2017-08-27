Trump says Canada, Mexico being "very difficult" on NAFTA

President Donald Trump is accusing Canada and Mexico of being "very difficult" at the negotiating table over the North American Free Trade Agreement, and threatening anew to terminate the deal.

Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that NAFTA is the "worst trade deal ever made."

Trump said at a rally last week in Phoenix that he would "end up probably terminating" NAFTA "at some point."

The U.S., Mexico and Canada began formal negotiations earlier this month to rework the 23-year-old trade pact that Trump blames for hundreds of thousands of lost U.S. factory jobs.

Trump is also taking to Twitter to press the need for his promised southern border wall, tweeting that Mexico will pay for it "through reimbursement/other." Mexico has repeatedly said there's no chance of that happening.