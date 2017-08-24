Sears, Abercrombie & Fitch, Dollar Tree Among Retail Stocks Rallying On Better-than-expected Earnings

Retail stocks are rallying in Thursday premarket trading after a number of retailers reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings. In some cases, like Abercrombie & Fitch Co. , the company reported smaller losses rather than any earnings gain. Abercrombie shares have spiked more than 14%. Other big gainers include Signet Jewelers Ltd. , up nearly 17%; Guess Inc. , up 13.6%; Sears Holdings Corp. , up 7.2%; and Dollar Tree Inc. , up 10.5%. Williams-Sonoma Corp. and Calvin Klein parent PVH Corp. , which reported in after-hours trading on Wednesday are also up, 7.7% and 4.7% respectively. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF is down 4.7% for the last three months, and down 12.7% for the year so far, while the S&P 500 index is up 9.2% for 2017 to date.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.