Georgia manufacturer is expanding, creating 211 jobs

A manufacturer that designs and develops engine and aerodynamic seals, flexible fuel tanks and other engine components is expanding its facility in Rockmart, Georgia, creating an additional 211 jobs.

Gov. Nathan Deal on Thursday announced that Meggitt Polymers & Composites will invest $30 million in its expansion.

"Georgia values Meggitt's steadfast commitment to creating jobs and investing in Polk County," Deal said in a news release. "Meggitt's decision to expand its workforce is a reflection of Georgia's ability to retain dynamic manufacturing companies with our business-friendly environment and highly skilled workforce. We are looking forward to growing our relationship with Meggitt and seeing the company continue to succeed here in Georgia."

Meggitt currently employs 1,000 people at the Polk County facility. The new jobs will include positions in production, supervision, management, engineering, inspection and technical roles.

Meggitt designs and manufactures military and commercial aircraft fuel tanks, fuel systems and advanced composite structures, including radomes for in-flight satellite communications.

David Horner, president of Meggitt Polymers thanked Deal and the Georgia Department of Economic Development for their work and collaboration.

"The state of Georgia is the perfect environment for us to accelerate our business growth and create more jobs in the near future," Horner said.

Rockmart City Manager Jeff Ellis said the city was excited to hear of the expansion.

"We are thankful for their continued support and trust in our community over the years and we extend our welcome once again and for many years into the future. Together we will continue to grow and prosper. We thank them for believing in us as much as we do them," he said.

Meggitt Polymers & Composites is a subsidiary of Meggitt PLC, a global engineering group headquartered in the U.K.