Grain mostly higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. was 5.75 cents higher 4.09 bushel; Sept. corn was unchanged at 3.42 bushel; Sept. oats was up .50 cent at $2.3925 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 6.25 cents at $9.4125 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Aug. live cattle was up .30 cent at $1.0595 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .02 cent at $1.4160 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose .22 cent at $.6377 a pound.