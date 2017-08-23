Gold Gets a Boost From U.S. Dollar, Equities Weakness

Gold prices climbed Wednesday to recoup much of their losses from the previous session. Weakness in the U.S. dollar and losses in the stock market drew investors to the perceived safety of gold as the market awaited clues on any changes to monetary policy from global central bankers at a three-day meeting in Wyoming that begins Thursday. December gold rose $3.70, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,294.70 an ounce after losing roughly 0.4% on Tuesday.
