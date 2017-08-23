On Our Radar

Fitch Says It Will Review U.S. Debt Rating If Debt Limit Not Raised -- But Not If There's a Shutdown

By Steve Goldstein Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Fitch Ratings said Wednesday it will review the U.S. debt rating if the debt ceiling is not raised, as it reiterated that prioritizing payments may not be compatible with a Triple-A rating. Prioritizing payments is an idea some Republicans have advanced if the U.S. were not to raise the debt ceiling in time. Fitch added that a government shutdown would not have a direct impact on the AAA rating but would "highlight how political divisions pose challenges to the budgetary process."

