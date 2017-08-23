Fitch Says It Will Review U.S. Debt Rating If Debt Limit Not Raised -- But Not If There's a Shutdown

Fitch Ratings said Wednesday it will review the U.S. debt rating if the debt ceiling is not raised, as it reiterated that prioritizing payments may not be compatible with a Triple-A rating. Prioritizing payments is an idea some Republicans have advanced if the U.S. were not to raise the debt ceiling in time. Fitch added that a government shutdown would not have a direct impact on the AAA rating but would "highlight how political divisions pose challenges to the budgetary process."
