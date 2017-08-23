Dow Industrials On Pace To Log Longest Streak Without a 1% Gain In About 101/2 Years

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday was on pace to mark its longest streak without a gain of at least 1% in more than a decade, according to WSJ Market Data Group. The Dow hasn't posted a rise of at least 1% since April 25, when it rallied 232 points or 1.1%. If it fails to do so on Wednesday, it would mark 84 trading days without such an advance, the longest since an 102-session streak ended March 2007. The Dow narrowly missed a 1% gain in Tuesday's nearly 200-point rally--its best one-day gain in four months, but a failure to do so matched the 83-session streak without a 1% climb ended August 2014. Overall, Wall Street stocks were retreating as investors fret that comments made by President Donald Trump at a rally of supporters late Tuesday in Phoenix suggest that he is willing to let a looming government shutdown happen in autumn. In most recent trade, the Dow was off 0.2% at 21,858, the S&P 500 index was off 0.2% at 2,447, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% lower at 6,287, --Ken Jimenez contributed to this report

