Why DSW Inc. Stock Popped Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) were up 21.1% as of 10:43 a.m. EDT Tuesday after the footwear retailer announced strong second-quarter 2017 results.

DSW's quarterly revenue climbed 3.3% year over year to $680.4 million, bolstered by a 0.6% increase in comparable sales. On the bottom line, that translated to 8.6% growth in adjusted earnings per share to $0.38. By comparison, analysts' consensus estimates predicted lower adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share on revenue of $666.1 million.

So what

DSW CEO Roger Rawlins noted this was the company's first positive comparable-sales quarter since 2015, elaborating: "This resulted in a healthy increase in regular priced sales and improvements across all selling metrics. With our mission to inspire self-expression, these results demonstrate how our strategic direction is resonating with the DSW customer." In addition, DSW's board approved a new $500 million share repurchase authorization.

Now what

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead, DSW reiterated its full-year outlook for adjusted earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.55 per diluted share -- well above the $1.44 per share Wall Street was modeling going into this report. Rawlins also pointed out that recent retail consolidation offers the company a "significant opportunity to acquire market share."

All things considered, this was as impressive a quarter as they come relative to the market's low expectations. With DSW shares trading near 52-week lows, I think investors are right to aggressively bid up the stock today.

10 stocks we like better than DSW

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DSW wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2017

David Gardner has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tom Gardner has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DSW. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.