The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending August 18:

Continue Reading Below

Fiction

1. A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, narrated by Roy Dotrice (Random House Audio)

2. Breakfast at Tiffany's by Truman Capote, narrated by Michael C. Hall (Audible Studios)

3. All These Worlds: Bobiverse by Dennis E. Taylor, narrated by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

4. The Next Always: Inn BoonsBoro Trilogy, Book 1 by Nora Roberts, narrated by MacLeod Andrews (Brilliance Audio)

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

5. True Grit by Charles Portis, narrated by Donna Tartt (Recorded Books)

6. Will Save the Galaxy for Food by Yahtzee Croshaw, narrated by author (Audible Studios)

7. Before We Were Yours: A Novel by Lisa Wingate, narrated by Emily Rankin and Catherine Taber (Random House Audio)

8. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

9. What the Night Knows by Dean Koontz, narrated by Steven Weber (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Good Daughter: A Novel by Karin Slaughter, narrated by Kathleen Early (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

Nonfiction

1. The Butterfly Effect with Jon Ronson (Audible Originals)

2. My Favorite Universe by The Great Courses, narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson (The Great Courses)

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

4. 10% Happier: How I Tamed the Voice in My Head, Reduced Stress Without Losing My Edge, and Found a Self-Help That Actually Works by Dan Harris, narrated by author (HarperAudio)

5. I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons by Kevin Hart, narrated by author (Audible Studios)

6. Sell or Be Sold: How to Get Your Way in Business and in Life by Grant Cardone, narrated by author (Grant Cardone)

7. The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, and Confidence with Everyday Courage by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

8. The Glass Castle: A Memoir Jeannette Walls, narrated by author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Cesar Millan's Guide to Audiobooks for Dogs by Cesar Millan, narrated by author (Audible Studios)

10. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate by Al Franken, narrated by author (Hachette Audio)

______