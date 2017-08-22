Kohl's Plans To Open Four New Small Format Stores And E-commerce Center

Kohl's is continuing to push toward smaller physical locations, as it plans to open four small format stores and a fifth e-commerce fulfillment center in the third quarter, the company said Tuesday. The fulfillment center will be a 937,000-square-foot facility in Plainfield, Ind and will process online orders. The four 35,000-square-foot stores will be in North Smithfield, RI.; Blue Ash, Ohio; East Windsor, N.J. and Montebello, Calif. These will bring Kohl's to a total of eight small format stores. Overall, Kohl's plans to move close to half of its stores to smaller locations by the end of 2017. In 2018, Kohl's will move its larger store in Greenfield, Wis. to a new 55,000 square-foot store nearby. The store moves are calculated based on customer and inventory needs, and result in a more efficient store experience, Kohl's said. Shares of Kohl's have fallen 7.7% in the past month, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.8%.
