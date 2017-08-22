Gold Falls Back To Lowest Level In Nearly a Week

Gold prices fell on Tuesday, as strength in the U.S. dollar pressured the precious metal into giving back all of the previous session's gains and then some. Traders also showed caution ahead of the Jackson Hole, Wyo. economic policy symposium that begins Thursday, where global central bankers may offer hints on changes to monetary policy. December gold lost $5.70, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,291 an ounce after climbing roughly 0.4% on Monday. The settlement was the lowest settlement since Wednesday, according to FactSet data.
