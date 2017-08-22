Dow Industrials 150-point Surge Puts Benchmark On Track For Best Daily Gain In Nearly 4 Months

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was rallying late-morning trade on Tuesday, with the blue-chip gauge on track to book its sharpest one-day rise in about four months. The Dow most recently was up 150 points or 0.7% at 21,853, which would represent the average's best single-session rise since April 25 when it climbed 232 points, according to FactSet data. The price-weighted gauge's advance was supported by early climbs in components Boeing Company and Apple Inc. . Tuesday's uptrend also appears to be bolstered by renewed enthusiasm in risk assets, like stocks, following a tough past few weeks for equity benchmarks and worries about turmoil within President Donald Trump's administration, which could undermine the president's ability to push through previously pledged fiscal-stimulus legislation. Overall, the market was bucking higher, with the Nasdaq Composite Index surging 1.2% at 6,286 and on pace to snap its 4-session slump, while the S&P 500 index was up 0.8% and on track to add to Monday's climb.

