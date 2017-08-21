J&J ordered to pay $417M in trial over talc cancer risks

Johnson & Johnson on Monday was ordered by a California jury to pay $417 million to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer after using the company's talc-based products like Johnson's Baby Powder for feminine hygiene.

The Los Angeles Superior Court jury's verdict in favor of California resident Eva Echeverria was the largest to date in lawsuits alleging J&J failed to adequately warn consumers about the cancer risks of talc-based products.

The verdict was confirmed by a spokeswoman for Echeverria's lawyers. J&J said it will appeal.

