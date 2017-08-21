Great Wall asks to meet FCA, eyes offer for all or part of group

China's Great Wall Motor has asked for a meeting with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with the aim of making an offer for all or part of the Italian-American auto group, according to two individuals familiar with the move.

Great Wall and FCA were not immediately available for comment. The sources could not be named as the negotiations are private.

Earlier on Monday, Automotive News reported that Great Wall had contacted FCA to express an interest specifically in its Jeep brand, which along with truck maker Ram, is among its most coveted assets. Automotive News cited an email from Great Wall President Wang Fengying.

(Reporting by Nori Shirouzu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)