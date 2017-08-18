On Our Radar

US consumer sentiment rose in August

Shoppers ride escalators at the Beverly Center mall in Los Angeles, California November 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew/File Photo

U.S. consumer sentiment increased in the first half of August to its highest level since January, as consumers cited a positive outlook for future economic conditions.

The University of Michigan on Friday said its preliminary reading on overall consumer sentiment during August was 97.6, up from 93.4 in July. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected an August figure of 94.5.

