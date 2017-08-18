Police Name Suspected Driver In Barcelona Attack, Continue Search For Him

The suspected driver of the van in Thursday's terrorist attack in Barcelona has been named as Moussa Oukabir, according to multiple media reports Friday. Oukabir's age has been given as 17 or 18. He is the younger brother of Driss Oukabir, a 28-year-old Moroccan who has been arrested and is alleged to have rented the vehicle, a Telegraph report said. Moussa Oukabir may have escaped a Barcelona drag net by stabbing a man to death and stealing his car, a report from The Australian said.
