Regulators propose $183M settlement with student loan firm

Federal regulators have proposed a $183.3 million settlement with a student loan company that authorities allege engaged in predatory lending practices.

Continue Reading Below

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed a lawsuit and settlement against Aequitas Capital Management, a private equity fund that purchased or funded $230 million in loans to students at Corinthian Colleges. Corinthian was a private college that went out of business in 2015 on allegations of fraud.

Under the proposed settlement, Aequitas would forgive $183.3 million in loans or reduce the size of the loans. Approximately 41,000 students could be eligible for the settlement.

The law firms handling Aequitas' bankruptcy were not immediately available for comment.