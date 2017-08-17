Quartet Of Stocks, Led By Wal-Mart, Goldman, Chop 50 Points From Dow Industrials

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday was being yanked firmly lower in midday trade as four of its components were under severe pressure. Shares of Apple Inc. , Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. were exacting a more-than 50-point toll on the Dow , which was down more than 100 points, with those components representing the lion's share of the fall. Wal-Mart's share decline came even as the the giant retailer reported quarterly results that were better than expected, but showed disappointing sales in its Sam's Club unit. Cisco Systems Inc. lost 3.9% after the networking-equipment company late Wednesday reported earnings that missed forecasts. More broadly, the S&P 500 index was off 0.7% at 2,452, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was giving up 0.8% in early trade at 6,292.
