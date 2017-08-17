Dow Books Worst One-day Decline In Three Months, Down 274 Points, As Stock Market Swoons

U.S. stock-index benchmarks finished sharply lower on Thursday, marking the first time all three major benchmarks closed with a decline of at least 1% on the same time in three months. The broad-market downdraft saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average register its worst single-session drop also in about three months and comes as investor sentiment was derailed by a terror attack in Barcelona and doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to push through legislation that is beneficial to Wall Street after a fervor over his response to a violent, white-supremacist rally in Charlotesville, Va. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 1.2%, while the S&P 500 closed 1.5% lower, marking its lowest level since July 11. The Nasdaq Composite , which is skewed toward tech stocks, fell 1.9%, erasing its gains in the week to date. Cisco Systems was the worst performer on the Dow following poor fiscal fourth quarter earnings yesterday. The one-day decline for the Dow marked its sharpest since May 17, which was also the same day all the main equity benchmarks finished with a decline of at least 1%.

