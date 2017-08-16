How major US stock market indexes fared Wednesday

U.S. stocks rose slightly Wednesday as Urban Outfitters and Target helped retailers rally. That was enough to cancel out more losses for energy companies.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 3.50 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,468.11.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 25.88 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,024.87.

The Nasdaq composite added 12.10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,345.11.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies edged up 0.30 points to 1,383.53.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 26.79 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Dow is up 166.55 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 88.55 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Russell 200 is up 9.30 points, or 0.7 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 229.28 points, or 10.2 percent.

The Dow is up 2,262.27 points, or 11.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 961.99 points, or 17.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 26.40 points, or 1.9 percent.