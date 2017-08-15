Uber settles U.S. allegations over privacy, security: FTC

Uber has settled allegations with U.S. regulators that the ride-sharing company had made deceptive privacy and data security claims, the Federal Trade Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

Under an agreement between Uber and the FTC, Uber cannot misrepresent its access to consumers' personal information or how it secures that data, and must implement a privacy program and submit to audits of that program, the agency said.

(Reporting by Makini Brice)