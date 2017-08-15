On Our Radar

Uber settles U.S. allegations over privacy, security: FTC

In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, a self-driving Uber sits ready to take journalists for a ride during a media preview in Pittsburgh. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership ... team run the troubled ride-hailing company while he’s gone. Kalanick told employees about his decision Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in a memo. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Uber has settled allegations with U.S. regulators that the ride-sharing company had made deceptive privacy and data security claims, the Federal Trade Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under an agreement between Uber and the FTC, Uber cannot misrepresent its access to consumers' personal information or how it secures that data, and must implement a privacy program and submit to audits of that program, the agency said. 

(Reporting by Makini Brice)

