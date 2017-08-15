The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

On Our Radar

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 13, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

2. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

3. Snatched

4. The Boss Baby

5. Kong: Skull Island

6. Gold

7. The Circle (2017)

8. The Fate of the Furious

9. Going In Style (2017)

10.Gifted

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. The Dinner

2. Colossal

3. Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life

4. The Lost City of Z

5. Pilgrimage

6. Napoleon Dynamite

7. Hounds of Love

8. The Lovers

9. Wakefield

10. Sour Grapes

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.