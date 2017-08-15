The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 13, 2017:
Continue Reading Below
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
2. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
3. Snatched
4. The Boss Baby
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Kong: Skull Island
6. Gold
7. The Circle (2017)
8. The Fate of the Furious
9. Going In Style (2017)
10.Gifted
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Dinner
2. Colossal
3. Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life
4. The Lost City of Z
5. Pilgrimage
6. Napoleon Dynamite
7. Hounds of Love
8. The Lovers
9. Wakefield
10. Sour Grapes
__
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.