The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending August 11:

Continue Reading Below

Fiction

1. All These Worlds: Bobiverse by Dennis E. Taylor, narrated by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

2. The Emperor's Soul by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Angelia Lin (Recorded Books)

3. A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, narrated by Roy Dotrice (Random House Audio)

4. The Dark Tower I: The Gunslinger by Stephen King, narrated by George Guidall (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

5. The Good Daughter: A Novel by Karin Slaughter, narrated by Kathleen Early (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

6. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

7. Before We Were Yours: A Novel by Lisa Wingate, narrated by Emily Rankin and Catherine Taber (Random House Audio)

8. The Winter Over by Matthew Iden, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

9. Little Girl Lost: Detective Robyn Carter Crime Thriller Series by Carol Wyer, narrated by Emma Newman (Bookouture)

10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

Nonfiction

1. Cesar Millan's Guide to Audiobooks for Dogs by Cesar Millan, narrated by author (Audible Studios)

2. The Butterfly Effect with Jon Ronson (Audible Originals)

3. Verbal Judo, Updated Edition: The Gentle Art of Persuasion by George J. Thompson PhD and Jerry B. Jenkins, narrated by Keith Szarabajka (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

5. Get Well Soon: History's Worst Plagues and the Heroes Who Fought Them by Jennifer Wright, narrated by Gabra Zackman (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

6. The Genius Dialogues with Bob Garfield (Audible Originals)

7. I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons by Kevin Hart, narrated by author (Audible Studios)

8. The Glass Castle: A Memoir by Jeannette Walls, narrated by author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, and Confidence with Everyday Courage by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

10. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate by Al Franken, narrated by author (Hachette Audio)

______