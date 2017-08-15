The Latest: Dakota Access developer granted hearing delay

The Latest on disputes surrounding the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

North Dakota regulators have granted a request by the developer of the Dakota Access pipeline to postpone a public hearing on whether the company violated state rules — but not without dissent.

The Public Service Commission is looking into whether Energy Transfer Partners removed too many trees and improperly handled some soil during construction of the $3.8 billion pipeline to move North Dakota oil east.

Thursday's hearing was to provide information for the commission to decide whether to pursue the case and possibly fine the Texas-based company.

ETP on Monday asked for a delay to give attorneys on both sides more time to discuss a resolution.

The commission on Tuesday voted 2-1 to approve. Commissioner Julie Fedorchak dissented, saying she thinks a delay is unwarranted because a hearing wouldn't stop attorneys from talking.

___

9:45 a.m.

A North Carolina-based company that says it was a management consultant for the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline is asking a judge to dismiss a complaint alleging it illegally provided security services in North Dakota.

Company president James Reese maintains TigerSwan provided only management consulting services for Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners, and that the physical security work was handled by other companies hired by ETP and ETP's contractors.

North Dakota's Private Investigative and Security Board in late June sued TigerSwan and Reese in state court, saying the company had no license to operate in North Dakota during pipeline protests and continued operating after applying for one but being denied.

The board is seeking administrative fines potentially totaling thousands of dollars.

No court hearings have been scheduled in the case.