Grain lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. fell 11.50 cents at 4.2950 bushel; Sept. corn was off 7.50 cents at 3.5525 bushel; Sept. oats was lost 3.25 cents at $2.5825 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 11 cents at $9.2175 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up 1 cent at $1.1005 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 3.05 cents at $1.4535 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 1.35 cents at $.7052

a pound.