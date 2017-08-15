Bristol-Myers Squibb Shares Slip As Kidney Cancer Drug Trial Falls Short Of Goal

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. shares declined in the extended session Tuesday after the drugmaker said one of the endpoints of a kidney cancer drug study was not met. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares fell 2.5% to $56.40 after hours. The company said that while a late-stage study of its use of the drugs Opdivo and Yervoy showed that renal cell carcinoma patients responded better to the combination versus those taking the drug sunitinib, survival rates without progression of the disease did not reach statistical significance.
