U.S. Shale Oil Output Expected To Rise By 117,000 Barrels a Day In September: EIA

Shale crude-oil production from seven major U.S. oil plays is expected to see a monthly climb of 117,000 barrels a day in September to 6.149 million barrels a day, according to a monthly report from the Energy Information Administration released Monday. The report has shown increases in shale-oil output every month so far this year. Oil output from the Permian Basin, which covers parts of western Texas and southeastern New Mexico, is expected to see the largest climb among the big shale plays, with an increase of 64,000 barrels a day. September West Texas Intermediate oil continued to trade lower, down $1.02, or 2.1%, for the session at $47.80 a barrel, a few minutes before the settlement on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
