S&P 500 On Track For Best Daily Gain In About 4 Months

Stock markets Monday afternoon were enjoying a sharp rally, putting the S&P 500 index in position to post its best daily gain in about four months. The S&P 500 index was most recently up more than 1% at 2,466, which would represent the best daily gain for the broad-market benchmark since April 24, according to FactSet data. In fact, the S&P 500 has only seen a gain of at least 1% on two other occasions so far in 2017 (including March 1), with a rally today of at least that level marking the third such gain this year. Overall, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was on pace for a 1.3% one-day rise, both their best daily advances since June 28.
