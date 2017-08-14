The Latest: Wisconsin Assembly panel approves Foxconn bill

The Latest on Wisconsin state Assembly committee action on $3 billion Foxconn tax break bill (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

5:45 p.m.

A Wisconsin state Assembly committee has approved a $3 billion tax incentive package for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group.

The Republican-controlled Assembly jobs and economy committee voted 8-5 Monday along party lines to send the bill to the full Assembly. The proposal was tweaked to address some concerns raised by critics that the state is giving away too much to land the plant that could employ thousands of people.

But key provisions tying the tax breaks to Foxconn's promise to invest $10 billion and employ 13,000 people remain.

The committee rejected 22 Democratic amendments.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The full Assembly was set to take up the bill on Thursday. The Legislature's budget committee could hold a hearing on the measure early next week, with a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate sometime shortly after that.

___

9:59 a.m.

The first vote on a $3 billion tax incentive package for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group is planned in a Wisconsin state Assembly Committee.

The Assembly's jobs and economy committee planned a vote Monday afternoon on the bill. Approval by the Republican-controlled committee would set up a vote by the full Assembly on Thursday.

The proposal must clear both the state Assembly and Senate in identical form and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before taking effect. Passage of the bill is needed for the state to fulfill its end of a deal struck with Foxconn for it to build a $10 billion display panel manufacturing plant that could employ up to 13,000 people.

Democrats, environmentalists and other critics have said the state gives away too much under the deal.