Hulu Chooses Amazon Web Services As Cloud Provider For Platform

Media streaming service Hulu Inc. chose Amazon Web Services as its cloud provider and used it to support the launch of its live TV service, Amazon said Monday. Hulu launched its live TV service in May 2017 and said it teamed up with the AWS cloud platform to support the addition of more than 50 live channels. Using AWS helped the company avoid breaks in service, even with "rapid spikes in viewership and traffic," according to the press release. Other media services on AWS include Amazon Video, Netflix Inc. , BBC and Spotify.
