Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. rose 1.75 cents at 4.41 bushel; Sept. corn was up 2 cents at 3.6275 bushel; Sept. oats was off 2.50 cents at $2.6150 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 10 cents at $9.2550 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .67 cent at $1.0905 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .53 cent at $1.4230 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs fell .20 cent at $.8445 a pound.