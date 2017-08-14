Google Cancels Domain Registration For White-supremacy Site The Daily Stormer

Google Inc. said Monday that it had cancelled the domain registration for white-supremacy site the Daily Stormer. "We are cancelling Daily Stormer's registration with Google Domains for violating our terms of service," a Google spokesperson wrote in an email to MarketWatch. The Daily Stormer was kicked off of GoDaddy Inc. earlier Monday after the site had published an article demeaning Heather Heyer, a protester killed at the neo-Nazi rally in Virginia. GoDaddy gave the Daily Stormer 24 hours to move its domain to another web hosting company.
