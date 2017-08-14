Goldman, Apple's Stock Rise Adds More Than 40 Points To Dow 's Early Rally

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday was on track for its best gain in six weeks, with a jump in components Apple Inc., and Goldman Sachs Group doing the heavy lifting in early trade for the benchmark. Goldman's 2% share climb alone was contributing more 30 points to the price-weighted blue-chip gauge, while those for Apple Inc. and Boeing Co. adding a combined 20 points. Monday's rally follows one of the worst weeks for the U.S. equity benchmarks in weeks amid escalating tensions between North Korea and the U.S. However the war of words between the countries has abated somewhat, providing some room for stocks to bump higher. Overall, the Dow was up 128 points, or 0.6%, at 21,985. A close at its current level would represent the best daily rise for the Dow since July 3, according to FactSet data. The S&P 500 index climbed 0.8% at 2,461, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1% to 6,317.

