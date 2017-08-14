Germany's Schaeuble Decries ECB's Low Interest-rate Policy

German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Monday criticized the low interest-rate policy of the European Central Bank today. He added that he hoped for a a near-term rate hike, during a federal-election campaign event in Schleiz, near Erfurt, Germany. This isn't the first time Germany's officials have complained about ECB President Mario Draghi's monetary policy. In May, the ECB's Bostjan Jazbec said the central bank was not ready to unwind its quantitative easing policy. The euro weakened 0.3% against the dollar on Monday afternoon in New York, with one euro buying $1.1784.
