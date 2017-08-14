A Foolish Take: The 2 Ways to Found a Company

When you think about America's most iconic companies, you can separate their founders into two categories.

Continue Reading Below

There are those who actually founded companies, like Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook and Jeff Bezos at Amazon.

Then there are those that didn't technically found companies, but it was their vision and effort that transformed certain well-known brands into what they are today.

Howard Schultz is one prominent example. He sold coffeemakers to a small chain of coffee shops in Seattle, where the owners eschewed further expansion out of fear it would dilute product quality. Schultz moved in, bought the company, then introduced the rest of the world to Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX).

Yet the most iconic of this founder type is Ray Kroc, who in the mid-1950s happened upon a popular hamburger stand in San Bernardino, California, in the course of selling multimixer milkshake machines.

The actual founders of the company, two brothers, had previously dabbled in expansion but swore it off. It was Kroc who convinced them otherwise, eventually bought the company, and through the use of franchising gave the wider world McDonald's (NYSE: MCD). Thanks to him, there are 37,011 McDonald's around the world today.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2017.

John Maxfield has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Facebook, and Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.