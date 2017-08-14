Dow Jumps 130 Points As North Korea Tensions Ease

U.S. stock benchmarks rallied on Monday, as a recent aversion to assets considered risky on the back of fears about tensions between the U.S. and North Korea receded somewhat. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% at 21,986, led by a 2% jump in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. . The S&P 500 index advanced 0.9% at 2,461, buoyed by a 1.1% surge in the financials and technology sectors [s:XLK], and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1% at 6,319. The rebound in equities follows a one of the worst weeks in U.S. stock benchmarks in months, and also comes after a weekend of violence in Charlottesville, Va., which was the scene of angry clashes centered on a white-supremacist rally that left one person dead. In corporate news, shares in Tesla Inc. rose nearly 2% higher after Baird analyst Ben Kallo, a longtime Tesla bull, hiked his price target for the electric-car maker's stock to $411 from $368.
