Atlantic City gambling revenue down in July

Casino revenue in Atlantic City was down last month 2.7 percent over last year, yet the seven remaining casinos saw a slight increase.

The remaining casinos, excluding the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal, saw a 3.9 percent increase. That includes an 18.5 percent increase in internet gambling.

"It is clear that business is building for the seven operating casinos and I am optimistic it will continue to grow in the months ahead," said Matthew Levinson, chairman of the Casino Control Commission. He noted that there was one less weekend day in July 2017 compared to last year.

The biggest percentage increase was posted by Resorts, up 14.4 percent to $20.4 million. The Tropicana saw a nearly 13 percent increase to $37.5 million.

The Borgata remained Atlantic City's top casinos in terms of gambling revenue with $76.3 million, but that was down from $80.3 million in July 2016. The Golden Nugget also saw a slight decrease, while Bally's, Caesars and Harrah's were slightly up.

Among internet gambling providers, the Golden Nugget's take increased again, up nearly 69 percent to $6.2 million.

The casino's take for the year through July was $1.417 billion, a 0.5 percent increase over 2016.

This story has been corrected to show that total casino revenue was down 2.7 percent, not 4 percent, and that the remaining casinos saw a 3.9 percent increase, not 2.9.