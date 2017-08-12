The Latest: 9-year-old shot dead during Kenya protests

The Latest on Kenya's election (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

A Nairobi man says his 9-year-old daughter has been killed by a stray bullet as protesters clash with police after the country's disputed presidential election.

Wycliff Mokaya tells The Associated Press that his daughter was on their third-floor balcony when she was shot Saturday morning. The family lives in Mathare, an area of Nairobi with many opposition supporters.

"I was watching her play with her friends when she suddenly fell down," the father says. "She was my only hope."

Police earlier Saturday said they shot dead two people in the city of Kisumu during opposition protests.

1:30 p.m.

A top Kenyan official says life has largely returned to normal following disputed elections, although he acknowledges some "incidents of lawlessness" in several opposition areas where protests are occurring.

Acting Interior Minister Fred Matiang'i said Saturday that "criminal elements have attempted to take advantage of the situation to loot and destroy property."

Matiang'i is also criticizing what he calls "inflammatory messages" on social media designed to sow discord during the tense election period.

Kenyan police say they shot and killed two people during riots overnight by opposition supporters after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner in elections overshadowed by fraud allegations. The deaths occurred on the outskirts of Kisumu, a city where opposition leader Raila Odinga has strong support.

10:40 a.m.

Kenyan police say they have shot and killed two people during riots by opposition supporters after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner in national elections.

Leonard Katana, a regional police commander, said Saturday that the deaths occurred on the outskirts of Kisumu, a city where opposition leader Raila Odinga has strong support. Katana says another five people were injured by gunfire in Kisumu.

Also Saturday, Kenyan police opened fire to disperse opposition protesters who blocked roads and set up burning barricades in a slum in Nairobi, the capital. An Associated Press photographer saw police firing live rounds in the Mathare area.

Kenyatta on Friday appealed for unity after the Kenyan election commission announced results following several days of vote-counting. Odinga has alleged that the election was rigged.