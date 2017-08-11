SC utility might not resume nuclear plan with new partner

A utility executive says his company might not resume work on a failed nuclear project even if was able to get a new partner.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported SCANA Corp. leader Kevin Marsh told some state lawmakers Thursday night in Charleston that South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. might not want to resume construction on two nuclear reactors even if a replacement was found.

SCE&G and Santee Cooper announced July 31 they were abandoning plans for the Fairfield County reactors after spending about $9 billion.

Gov. Henry McMaster has said he's trying to find a partner to get at least one reactor completed, even if it meant selling the state-owned Santee Cooper.

Marsh said it would take a lot of work to resume the project.