Grain mixed, livestock higher

Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. fell 1.25 cents at 4.3925 bushel; Sept. corn was up 3.50 cents at 3.6075 bushel; Sept. oats was off 2 cents at $2.64 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 4.75 cents at $9.3550 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork were mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .87 cent at $1.0972 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained .60 cent at $1.4177 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose .20 cent at $.8465

a pound.