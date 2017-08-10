Vista Outdoor Reports Q1 Profit, Revenue Beats

Vista Outdoor Inc. reported first-quarter profit and revenue beats early Thursday. Earnings for the latest quarter declined to $16.65 million, or 29 cents per share, from $29.12 million, or 48 cents per share in the year-earlier period. Adjusted earnings-per-share were 24 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 12 cents. Revenue declined to $569 million from $630 million, compared with the FactSet consensus of $554 million. The latest results include $21 million of additional sales from the company's Camp Chef acquisition, with Chief Executive Michael Callahan noting the larger "challenging retail environment." The company also affirmed its 2018 financial guidance. Vista Outdoor shares were not active in premarket trade. Shares have surged 8.8% over the last three months, compared with a 3.1% rise in the S&P 500 .
