Uber's First Employee Steps Down From Executive Role

Another Uber Technologies Inc. executive is stepping down from his role, according to reports Thursday. Ryan Graves, Uber's first employee and a former chief executive at the company, is stepping down from his role as senior vice president of operations, but will remain on the company's board, according to media reports. Graves steps down from the executive team as the company is still searching for a chief executive, after former CEO Travis Kalanick stepped down. Other open positions include chief finance officer, chief marketing officer and chief operating officer.
