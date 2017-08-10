Starbucks Bringing Pumpkin Spice Latte Products To Grocery Stores

Starbucks Corp. said Thursday that new Pumpkin Spice Latte products are headed to grocery store shelves. Ready-to-drink iced Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice flavored ground coffee will be available this fall. The Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte's suggested retail price is $2.79 and an 11-ounce bag of ground Pumpkin Spice coffee will be about $10. The return of Pumpkin Spice Latte to the Starbucks cafe menu hasn't yet been announced. Other Starbucks Pumpkin Spice products are that are returning to grocers include K-cup pods and Via instant coffee. Starbucks shares are down 0.4% in premarket trading and down 3.2% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 10.5%
