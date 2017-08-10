On Our Radar

Starbucks Bringing Pumpkin Spice Latte Products To Grocery Stores

By Tonya Garcia Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Starbucks Corp. said Thursday that new Pumpkin Spice Latte products are headed to grocery store shelves. Ready-to-drink iced Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice flavored ground coffee will be available this fall. The Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte's suggested retail price is $2.79 and an 11-ounce bag of ground Pumpkin Spice coffee will be about $10. The return of Pumpkin Spice Latte to the Starbucks cafe menu hasn't yet been announced. Other Starbucks Pumpkin Spice products are that are returning to grocers include K-cup pods and Via instant coffee. Starbucks shares are down 0.4% in premarket trading and down 3.2% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 10.5%

