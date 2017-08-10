Snap Options Point To Volatile Stock Reaction To Earnings Report

Options for Snap Inc.'s stock are implying a big one-day move in the stock, after the Snapchat parent reports second-quarter results after the close, unless of course you compare it with the reaction to the previous quarter's report. A "straddle" option strategy is currently pricing in a one-day post-earning move of 14%, in either direction, said E-Trade Senior Strategist David Whitmore in an emailed note to MarketWatch. "That's a $2 swing for a stock currently trading at $13.50--so a lot of action expected," Whitmore wrote. But the day after first-quarter results, which was the first report since Snap went public on March 2, 2017, the stock plunged 21.5% on May 11 after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that didn't rise as much as projected. Snap's stock has tumbled 25% since May 11, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.2%.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.