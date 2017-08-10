S&P 500 falls 1.4 percent in biggest one-day drop since May

The S&P 500 index ended Thursday with its biggest one-day drop since May 17 as investors fled riskier assets in response to an exchange of threats between the United States and North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 204.69 points, or 0.93 percent, to 21,844.01, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 35.8 points, or 1.45 percent, to 2,438.22 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 135.46 points, or 2.13 percent, to 6,216.87.

