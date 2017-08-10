Grain higher, livestock mostly lower

Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was lower 2 cents at $4.5740 a bushel; Sept corn was up 1 cent at $3.7320 a bushel; Sept oats gained 4.20 cents at $2.7460 a bushel while August soybeans up .60 cent to $9.6360 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .15 cent lower at $1.1015 a pound; August feeder cattle lost .20 cent at $1.4133 a pound; August lean hogs was .08 cent higher at $.8420 a pound.