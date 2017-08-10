Gold Settles At 2-month High Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Gold prices on Thursday finished at their highest level in more than two months Thursday, adding to the previous session's sharp daily rise, as simmering North Korean tensions buoyed haven bids. December gold finished up $10.80, or 0.8%, at $1,290.10 an ounce, marking the highest level for a most-active contract since June 7, when the metal finished at $1,293.20 an ounce, FactSet data showed. Geopolitical tension persists after a North Korean army commander said "sound dialogue is not possible" with U.S. President Donald Trump and "only absolute force can work on him," according to state media. The rise for the yellow metal also comes as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index looked set to post their worst succession of down days since April.
