On Our Radar

Another Uber executive steps down

Technology Associated Press

The Uber logo is seen on a vehicle near Union Square in San Francisco, California, U.S. May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

The Uber logo is seen on a vehicle near Union Square in San Francisco, California, U.S. May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo (Copyright Reuters 2017)

SAN FRANCISCO –  Uber's head of global operations is the latest executive to step down at the troubled ride-hailing company.

Continue Reading Below

Ryan Graves told staff in an email Thursday that he will transition out of his role as senior vice president of global operations in mid-September. Graves will remain on Uber's board.

Graves was Uber's first hire a little more than seven years ago. He also served as the San Francisco-based company's first CEO, in 2010.

More from FOX Business

Graves thanked staff and former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. Kalanick resigned under pressure in June after a months-long investigation into sexual harassment and other behavior problems at the company. Uber has fired at least 20 employees as a result of that investigation.

Graves said he will support Uber's new CEO once that person is hired.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments