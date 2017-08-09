Wendy's reports 2Q loss

Wendy's Co. (WEN) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $320.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.7 million.

Wendy's expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 47 cents per share.

Wendy's shares have risen 13 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 52 percent in the last 12 months.

