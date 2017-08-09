U.S. Stock Futures Pull Back On Rising North Korea Tensions

U.S. stock futures eased early Wednesday, as investors kept watch on an increasingly tense situation between the North Korea and the U.S. A spokesman for the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army said early Wednesday that a plan to strike a U.S. military base in Guam was being considered. That came hours after President Donald Trump warned of a "fire and fury" response to North Korea if it threatened the U.S. S&P 500 index futures fell 7.8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,465, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 29 points, or 0.1%, to 22,001. Nasdaq-100 futures slid 23 points, or 0.4%, to 5,895. Asian stocks also fell across the board, while perceived safe-haven assets gold and the Japanese yen , rose.
